England Go Back: Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu Threatens Team Before India vs England Test Match in Ranchi

The recent victory of India over England in the test series has significantly boosted the team's confidence. The upcoming fourth Test match between India and England in Ranchi has created a great deal of excitement nationwide. However, there's an unfortunate twist with Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatening to cancel the match and urging the England team to leave the country.

Pannu, in a video addressed to Naxals, claimed that Ranchi's JSCA stadium was constructed on tribal land, prompting him to call for the cancellation of the scheduled Test match. The threat has led to an FIR being filed with the Dhurva police station in Ranchi. Pannu allegedly released a video on YouTube, instigating action against holding the match on tribal land in Jharkhand and Punjab. The Ranchi police, led by senior officer Rahul Sinha, is actively investigating the matter, verifying the authenticity of the audio-video threat.

In the YouTube video, Pannu reportedly threatened Indian captain Rohit Sharma and England captain Ben Stokes, urging them not to participate in the match. This threat has prompted heightened security measures, with tight arrangements from the stadium to the hotel. Heavy police forces have been deployed at every location, including the airport, to ensure the safety of players and officials. Despite these challenges, the fourth Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi from February 23 to 27.