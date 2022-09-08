England women's all-rounder Nat Sciver to miss India series to focus on mental health, wellbeing

Durham, Sep 8 England all-rounder Nat Sciver has decided to withdraw from England Women's upcoming white-ball series against India to focus on her mental health and wellbeing.

Nat, who was named stand-in captain in absence of regular captain Heather Knight, has left Durham, the venue for first T20I on September 10, to return home.

"I've played a lot of cricket over the last nine months and I am very emotionally fatigued. Elite sport demands a lot and for the moment I'm not able to perform without compromising my own wellbeing, so I need to take some time away from cricket in order to focus on myself. It's the right decision for me and it's the right decision for the team," said Nat in a release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

ECB also said wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones will captain England in T20Is against India in Nat's absence, and a replacement player will be named in the squad ahead of the second T20I at Derby.

Last year, England men's all-rounder and current Test captain Ben Stokes had taken a break from the game for four and a half months due to mental well-being reasons and healing from a left finger injury.

"We fully support Nat and her decision to step away from this series. Cricket is important, but it is wholly insignificant in the context of an individual's health and happiness. The welfare of our players and staff is always our number one priority and we will support Nat throughout this period," said Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women's Cricket.

