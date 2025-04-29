Nat Sciver-Brunt Named England Women’s Cricket Team Captain

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been named the new captain of the England women’s cricket team. She succeeds Heather Knight, who stepped down after leading the team for nearly nine years following the 2025 Women’s Ashes series. Sciver-Brunt will lead in all three formats of the game and will work alongside newly appointed head coach Charlotte Edwards. Sciver-Brunt expressed her pride in taking on the role. "I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women’s team and it’s an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I’ve always looked up to," she said as IANS quoted. "Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves."

NSB at the helm 🤝 pic.twitter.com/xW1x5bk4dJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 29, 2025

Sciver-Brunt, one of the most talented cricketers in the world, had previously served as vice-captain during Knight's nine-year tenure. She has also led the team on occasions, including during their loss in the bronze-medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read Also | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals the Mantra Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

Sciver-Brunt has had a standout career, with multiple accolades including ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year awards for 2022 and 2023. She was also named PCA Women’s Player of the Year in 2017 and 2022. Currently ranked third in the ICC ODI batting rankings, Sciver-Brunt will reunite with Charlotte Edwards, with whom she had a successful partnership during the 2025 Women’s Premier League with the Mumbai Indians (MI) women’s team.

England Women’s team will begin their 2025 home summer season on May 21 with a series against the West Indies, featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20I matches. They will then host India for a series consisting of five T20Is and three ODIs.