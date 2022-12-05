Enjoyed the way Fizz, Miraz batted: Bangladesh captain Litton Das

Bangladesh team pulled out a victory from the jaws of defeat when they defeated India by one wicket in the first match of the three-match ODI series being played here at Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman struck a 51-run partnership to when they were tottering at 136/9 while chasing a 187-run target.

"Very happy. When I was in the dressing room, I was really nervous, but the way Fizz and Miraz batted, I enjoyed it a lot," said Bangladesh captain Litton Das in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bangladesh bowlers also played a pivotal part in their victory over India as they bowled out the famed Indian batting line-up for a meagre 187 in just 41.2 overs where no other batter could cross the 30-run mark except KL Rahul who scored 73. Shakib Al Hasan returned with figures of 5/36 while Ebadot Hossain bowled a brilliant spell of 4/47.

"The bowlers bowled really well at the start. When me and Shakib were batting, we thought we could chase it easily. But when we got out, it got tricky," said Litton Das.

Bangladesh team were doing well at one stage when there was a partnership between captain Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. When these two were batting then Bangladesh were 95/3 but after Shakib's wicket the hosts' batting fell like nine pins reducing them to 136/9 from there on Miraz played an unbelievable knock of 38 off 39 balls and remaining unbeaten right till the end hitting four boundaries and two sixes. "I had faith on the others but I have no words to describe this feeling. Congratulations to Miraz," said Litton.

With this win, Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

( With inputs from ANI )

