Entire Indian dressing room breaks down, coach Dravid gets emotional after World Cup loss

Indian players are heartbroken and couldn’t control their emotions in the dressing room, according to head coach Rahul Dravid. In the post-match press conference, the head coach was asked about the dressing atmosphere after India’s six-wicket loss to Australia. Rahul Dravid said: “Yeah, of course, he’s disappointed, as are many of the boys in the dressing room. It wasn’t, yeah, there was a lot of emotions in that dressing room. It was tough to see as a coach because I know how hard these guys have worked, what they’ve put in, the sacrifices they’ve made. So, it’s tough. I mean, it’s tough to see that as a coach, because you get to know these boys personally.”

“You get to see the effort they put in, the hard work that we’ve put in over the last month, the kind of cricket we’ve played. But yeah, but that’s sport. That happens. It can happen. And the better team won on the day. And I’m sure that the sun will come up tomorrow morning. We’ll learn from it. We’ll reflect. And we’ll move on, as will everyone else. I mean, that’s what you do as a sportsmen. You have some great highs in sports, and you have some lows in sports. And you keep moving on. You don’t stop. Because if you don’t put yourself on the line, you don’t put yourself in games like these, you don’t experience the great highs. And neither do you experience the great lows. And if you don’t do that, you don’t learn,” Dravid added. There were tears flowing down Mohammed Siraj's cheek, KL Rahul on his haunches. Captain Rohit Sharma tried his best to hide his tears while walking off the field but his eyes gave in. Virat Kohli took the help of his cap. He was not going to let the world see. India were reduced to 81-3 after Rohit made a 31-ball 47 and Dravid said the team fell 30-40 short of a competitive total as Australia chased down their target with seven overs to spare thanks to Travis Head's 137.Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs but Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket, adding to its 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.Head was dismissed off what proved to be the next-to-last ball of the match, caught in the deep while attempting to hit a title-clinching boundary. In came Glenn Maxwell and he ran two off his first ball, securing a victory that prompted fireworks dashing a billion Indian hopes.



