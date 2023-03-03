Union Home minister Amit Shah and former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen met each other in Delhi.

Pieterson shared a few glimpses of their Thursday meeting on Twitter as the former English batter had some kind words in store for Amit Shah.

In his tweet, Pieterson called the union minister a 'kind', 'caring' and 'inspirational' man. The two pictures that he shared on his Twitter showcased a conversation between him and Shah. At the same time, the other picture depicted their greeting each other for the first time by shaking each other's hands.

"Thank you for the most wonderful welcoming this morning, Mr Amit Shah. Fascinating conversation. Kind, caring and inspirational man! Thank you! " Kevin Pieterson posted in his Twitter caption.

Kevin Pieterson especially came to India for an important press conference that the Ministry of External Affairs organised. He recieved a letter from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 74th Republic day.

The former English captain also expressed his love for India in a special tweet which was written in hindi. He expressed his excitement about visiting India. He expressed his love for India's beautiful culture of treating their guests with respect. He further went on to say that Delhi is one of his favourite cities in the entire world.

Kevin Pieterson has never been shy in expressing his love for India. He has been a part of the IPL English commentary panel on several occasions and he is expected to join the panel for IPL 2023 as well. The latest edition of IPL will begin on 31st March as Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the Narendra Modi Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor