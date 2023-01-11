Former New Zealand opener Bruce Murray passes away at 82

Bruce Murray, former New Zealand opening batter who played a vital role in his country's first-ever Test win in Pakistan, passed away at the age of 82.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Test Cricketer Bruce Murray earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in particular his daughter Jo our wonderful PDM and his grand daughters, current White Ferns Jess and Amelia Kerr," tweeted NZ Cricket Players Association (NZCPA).

He was a right-handed opening batter who debuted in February 1968 and represented New Zealand in 13 Test matches, scoring 598 runs at an average of 23.92, with five half-centuries.

His highest individual score came against Pakistan in 1969, when his knock of 90 helped NZ take a key first-innings lead of 127 runs in a low-scoring affair. NZ won the match by five wickets and claimed the series 1-0. It was the first-ever Test series win for Kiwis, be it at home or away.

Murray also played 102 first-class matches, mostly for Wellington, scoring 6,257 at an average of 35.55, with six centuries.

In his family, the tradition of producing cricket players continued as daughter Jo Murray and son-in-law Robbie Ker represented Wellington. On the other hand, his granddaughters Amelia and Jess Kerr are international players for New Zealand. Amelia is an all-rounder.

Amelia has played 59 ODIs for New Zealand, scoring 1,362 runs at an average of 38.91 in 48 innings. She has two centuries and six half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 232*. She also has 77 wickets in the format.

She also has 544 runs in 55 matches and 37 innings for her country, with no centuries or fifties. Notably, she has 52 scalps in the shorter format.

Jess, on the other hand, is a bowler and an occasional wicketkeeper. She has 141 runs in 28 ODIs and 33 runs in 18 T20Is. In the 50-over format, she has 32 wickets and she has 12 wickets in T20Is.

( With inputs from ANI )

