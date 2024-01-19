NZ vs PAK: New Zealand's Star Batter Tests Positive for COVID-19, Ruled Out of Fourth T20I Against Pakistan

New Zealand's star opener, Devon Conway, will be absent from the lineup in the upcoming fourth T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID-19. The 32-year-old left-hander is currently in isolation at the team hotel in Christchurch, following his positive test result on Thursday, January 18. To compensate for Conway's absence, New Zealand Cricket has enlisted the services of Chad Bowes, a seasoned player with experience in both ODIs and T20Is.

“Devon Conway has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID. Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday. Canterbury Kings batsman Chad Bowes will join the squad today as cover,” New Zealand Cricket wrote on X.

Devon Conway has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID. Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday. Canterbury Kings batsman Chad Bowes will join the squad today as cover. #NZvPAK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 19, 2024

Along with him, bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for COVID.

“Bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for COVID and will also remain at the team’s hotel. Canterbury Men’s Development Coach Brendon Donkers will join the team for today’s match to help out in Adams’ place.”

Bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for COVID and will also remain at the team’s hotel. Canterbury Men’s Development Coach Brendon Donkers will join the team for today’s match to help out in Adams’ place. #NZvPAK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 19, 2024

Conway, who has been out of form in the ongoing series with scores of 0 (1), 20 (15), and 7 (8) in the first three T20Is, adds to the roster challenges faced by the New Zealand team. Earlier in the series, all-rounder Mitchell Santner missed the first T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, also due to COVID. However, the left-arm spinner recovered swiftly, returning to the side from the second game onwards. Santner even took on the captaincy duties in the third T20I, stepping in for the injured Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury sustained in the second match.

The series has seen a series of replacements for New Zealand, with Josh Clarkson initially stepping in for Williamson but later being ruled out due to a shoulder injury. This led to the inclusion of Will Young in the squad.

Despite these challenges, New Zealand has already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, dominating Pakistan in the first three games. In the third T20I, Finn Allen made headlines by registering the highest individual score by a New Zealand batter, amassing a staggering 137 runs off 62 balls. His innings, featuring five fours and a joint-record 16 sixes, powered New Zealand to a commanding total of 224/7 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Pakistan managed only 179/9, with Babar Azam once again top-scoring with 58 runs off 37 balls.

As the series stands at 3-0, New Zealand aims to maintain their dominance, while the Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan side is determined to salvage pride by winning the last two games and avoiding a whitewash. The fourth T20I, scheduled for Friday, January 19, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, promises heightened competition and strategic changes in the wake of Conway's absence.