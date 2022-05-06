Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is enjoying his stint with Gloucestershire county

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, currently signed to English county club Gloucestershire for a three-match deal, said that he is enjoying his stint with the county.

Amir also said that it is too early to talk about a test return.

"It is too early to talk about a Test return. You never know and things can be changed but for now I'm enjoying playing for Gloucestershire," ESPNCricinfo quoted the bowler as saying.

For his county, Amir has so far delivered 28 overs on his debut against Surrey last week and 21 overs on first day's play against Hampshire this week. Though he opens the bowling for his team, he has scalped all his three wickets with the old ball.

The pacer had announced his retirement from the longest format of the game two and the half years back in 2019. Amir retired from Pakistan cricket at the age of 28. He is currently playing in T20 leagues around the world, with 119 wickets in 36 Tests, 81 wickets in 61 ODIs and 59 wickets in 50 T20Is under his belt.

Amir also said, "I am playing after three years so it is not easy as a fast bowler. I did not play any first-class cricket in the last four years but I am getting better after the first game and just trying to help the boys and do well for them." He acknowledged that as a bowler, it is his duty to bowl well and lead from the front and this is what he is trying to do for his county.

The pacer said that he decided to give red-ball cricket a chance during his training after recovering from a side strain sustained during the Pakistan Super League.

"I think I am getting better and on the right path now. I am enjoying red-ball cricket. For now I am only here for three games and afterwards I am planning on going to the CPL," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

