Mohammad Amir to play for Derbyshire as local player after British citizenship

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, is set to join Derbyshire as a local player next season. This move comes as Amir is set to acquire British citizenship in 2024, thanks to his marriage to Narjis Khan, a British citizen and a lawyer.Having retired from international cricket in 2020, the 31-year-old cricketer is now focused on obtaining British citizenship before finalizing his deal with Derbyshire.

Amir brings valuable experience in county cricket, having previously played for Essex and Gloucestershire. He also participated in the first season of the Hundred for London Spirit. Should he become a British citizen, Amir would gain the opportunity to play in the Hundred as a local player. Interestingly, Derbyshire shares an intriguing connection with Pakistan, as their head coach, Mickey Arthur, also holds the position of director of cricket for Pakistan. Arthur was the full-time head coach of Pakistan during the period when Amir was a pivotal member of their bowling attack from 2016 to 2019.

In a recent interview with a local media news channel, Amir discussed his cricketing prospects, including the possibility of featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his forthcoming British passport. However, he was adamant that he had no intention of playing for England, as his loyalty firmly lies with Pakistan. Regarding the IPL, Amir expressed cautious optimism, emphasizing the importance of taking things one step at a time. He clarified that his immediate priority is not the IPL, but rather obtaining his British passport first. Only then will he carefully consider the best opportunities available to him and make a decision accordingly.