Mohammad Amir Comes out of International Retirement to Play T20 World Cup

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his decision to reverse his retirement, making himself available for the T20I side leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.Amir had previously stepped away from international cricket in 2020, citing disagreements with the management of the Pakistan team at the time.

Using X, formerly known as Twitter, Amir announced his decision on Sunday, expressing his enduring desire to represent Pakistan.“I still dream to play for Pakistan,” Amir posted on X. “Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions.“There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and well-wishers, I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC.

“I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations.”Regarding Amir's comeback in national team, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday stated that the decision rests with the new seven-member selection committee."The selection committee will decide Mohammad Amir's future for Pakistan cricket,” Naqvi said.

Amir will now not join up with Derbyshire for the start of the County season after taking his international retirement back.Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “While this is disappointing on the eve of the season, I respect Mohammad’s decision and following recent conversations with the Pakistan Cricket Board, I know he had aspirations to return to international cricket if the opportunity would arise.“The Club and player are keen to see him join-up with Derbyshire at the end of the T20 World Cup for those final six Vitality Blast group games and discussions are already underway.”On Saturday, Imad Wasim had also taken his international retirement back, in order to represent Pakistan in T20I cricket again.