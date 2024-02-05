'From Setback to Triumph': Cricket Legends Congratulate Team India After Sensational Win Against England in Vizag Test

In the second Test between India and England, India secured a 106-run victory on the fourth day, leveling the series at 1-1. England, starting the day at 194 for six, lost their last four wickets post-lunch.

India's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar, played a crucial role in dismissing England for 292 runs in 69.2 overs.

Captain Ben Stokes was run out for 11, and Bumrah claimed the wickets of Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36). With this win, India drew the five-match series.

After the victory, Indian cricketers flooded social media with congratulatory posts for Team India.

Check some of the posts here.

What a fantastic game of cricket we have had here!

Fabulous performance by India. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1!#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/l6QMO78xf3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 5, 2024

Despite no 5-fers from our spinners on home turf, Team India wins the test match convincingly. Kudos to all round perforce from our team 👏 #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 5, 2024

Normalcy has resumed. Well played Team India 👏🏽🇮🇳 #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/wm0DxlsiAK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 5, 2024

That's how we do it! 🇮🇳

Terrific win boys👏 pic.twitter.com/IuxpMCDjsc — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 5, 2024