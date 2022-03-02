Funny memes on Suresh Raina goes viral, after Jason Roy pulls out of IPL 2022

Day after Gujarat Titans opener Jason Roy pulled out of IPL, funny memes on former India player Suresh Raina has gone viral. Cricket fans across the globe has been rooting for Raina's inclusion in Titans squad ever since Roy decided to opt out of the cash rich league. Raina, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold in an IPL auction for the first time in the history of the lucrative league. “Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team,” Kasi said in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their YouTube channel on Monday.

Suresh Raina boasts of a stellar record in IPL cricket. The left-handed batting behemoth has featured in a whopping 205 matches in the IPL and has scored 5528 runs in the tournament, at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate in excess of 135. Raina has also scored a hundred and 39 fifties in IPL cricket as well, is currently the 4th highest run-scorer in the high profile Indian T20 League, and is considered as one of the all-time greats as far as the IPL is concerned. Let us have a look at some of the funny memes which has gone viral on Raina after Jason Roy's unexpected exit from the cash rich league.