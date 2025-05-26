Mumbai Rains: Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as City Battles Heavy Downpour and Waterlogging

Mumbai woke up to heavy rain early Monday morning. Water collected in low-lying areas and slowed down traffic across the city. Local trains on the Central, Harbour and Western lines were delayed by five to ten minutes. The delays were caused by water pooling on railway tracks. Commuters and office workers faced a slow start to the day. Road traffic was jammed, especially on the Eastern and Western Express Highways. Meanwhile, people in Mumbai shared their rainy day troubles on social media. Many posted funny memes and jokes about the challenges of travelling in the rain.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby districts Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The weather office warned of more heavy rain in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg over the next four days.

Residents in Raigad and the Konkan region were advised to stay indoors on May 27 and May 28 unless it was absolutely necessary to go out.