Future course of action concerning Asia Cup 2023 to be taken during IPL final, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

New Delhi, May 25 The cricket board secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday that decision on the future course of Asia Cup 2023 will be taken on the sidelines of the IPL final to be held on May 28, while adding that the title clash will be attended by heads of cricket boards from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action concerning Asia Cup 2023," said BCCI secretary Shah, who also serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Over the last few months, multiple reports have claimed that the 2023 Asia Cup could be held in a hybrid model of staging matches, something which has also been proposed by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi.

It had meant that the deadlock over hosting and organising this year's tournament is yet to be resolved, especially with Pakistan being the host of the 2023 edition of the competition and India not travelling to the country due to political tensions between the two countries.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal in the six-team Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-over format in preparation for the ODI World Cup in October-November.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featured in the other group. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Four stage and from there, the top two teams play in the final.

