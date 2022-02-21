Get 'pretty furious' even when I get out after scoring a century: Nicholls

Christchurch, Feb 21 New Zealand top-order batter Henry Nicholls has said he's never satisfied no matter how many runs he scores on the cricket field, adding that he gets "pretty furious" even if he gets out after scoring a century.

Nicholls's century (105 runs off 163 balls) in the innings-and-276-run humiliation of South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval recently laid the foundation for the hosts' historic win.

The second Test also will be played at the Hagley Oval but on a different wicket.

"Cricket is a funny game, it was great the other day to be able to bat that long, and whether or not I get a duck or 105 I'm always pretty furious when I get out, it's never enough," said the 30-year-old left-hand batter.

On the secret behind his success Nicholls has scored almost 2,500 runs in 45 Tests at a healthy average of nearly 41 the batter said, "I think it is just being more comfortable, and trusting your game," the batter told SENZ Breakfast on Monday .

"Having that experience and confidence of knowing that my recipe works, the way I play works, and just trying to keep doing that for longer. It's just understanding how I go about that, and how I keep contributing for longer. In the team we're missing a few key guys and I am a bit more of an experienced player, so just trying to step up into that role."

With the retirement of batting stalwart Ross Taylor, and captain Kane Williamson out with a nagging elbow injury, Nicholls has been moved to No. 4 in the batting order. He has seamlessly moved into the new position and batted with utmost concentration on a difficult track.

"I think one of the things as a batter and a Test player in New Zealand is you get experience playing on wickets like that. Sometimes it can be bowler friendly, but I think for me it was just trying to be positive in my mind, and try to be clear in making good decisions but also looking to score."

After bowling the tourists out for just 95 runs, New Zealand made run-getting look easy as they notched up 482 runs. They then dispatched South Africa for 111 in the second innings to earn their first Test victory against the Proteas since 2004.

While Nicholls made a century, admirable contributions from Tom Blundell (96 off 138), Colin de Grandhomme (45 off 42), Neil Wagner (49) and Matt Henry (58 not out) helped the Blackcaps to an imposing total.

"The way the guys batted made the wicket look really flat at times. Matt Henry, batting at 11, the way he was batting made us think that we wouldn't be able to get an extra 10 wickets. But the way the guys played throughout the innings was just incredible scoring at four an over and then on the flip side for the bowlers to do the work that they did to set that up was pretty incredible. The execution of it all was really cool, to be sitting at gully and be watch it happen," added Nicholls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor