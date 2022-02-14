Glenn Maxwell all set to tie knot to Indian-origin girl, Tamil invitation card pic goes viral



Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will tie the knot with Indian-origin fiancée Vini Raman next month. Born and raised in Melbourne, Vini is a native of West Mambalam, Chennai. The couple, who have been in love since 2017, got engaged in 2020 as per Indian custom.

On February 21, 2020, they had their engagement in a traditional Hindu ceremony. They wanted to marry in the same year, but got delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19. The photo of their engagement had gone viral.

The wedding invitation printed in Tamil was released in the traditional yellow color. This went viral on social media. The marriage will take place on March 27 according to Tamil custom.

Maxwell will be the second Australian cricketer to be getting hitched to a woman with Indian roots after faster bowler Shaun Tait.