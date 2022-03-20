Glenn Maxwell marries Indian origin girlfriend Vini Raman ahead of IPL 2022

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell got married to Indian-origin Vini Raman in a private ceremony. Glenn Maxwell posted a picture from his wife Vini Raman on his Instagram stories. The couple can seen holding hands with rings in their fingers.

Vini Raman captioned the post, "Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete. "She also used the heart, bride and groom emojis to confirm that they had indeed taken the next step of their relationship, on '18.3.2022.Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman have been dating for over 2 years now. The couple had announced engagement via Instagram posts in February 2020.Raman is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. She belongs to a Tamil family residing in the Australian city.