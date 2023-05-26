Gujarat Titans register highest total in IPL playoffs against Mumbai Indians

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Gujarat Titans registered the highest total in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history in the second Qualifier match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

In the clash of Qualifier 2 with Mumbai Indians, GT batter Shubam Gill played a remarkable knock of 129, guiding his team to thier highest of 233/ 3. GT also scored the second-highest total against MI in IPL history.

GT has also clinched a milestone of scoring the highest total in the Playoffs of the IPL. Before GT, Punjab Kings was leading the telly with 226/6 which they posted against Chennai Super Kings in 2023. CSK are also on the list with 222/5 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2012.

Put to bat first by MI, GT was off to a solid start once again. Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha once again provided defending champions a platform for a massive score.

Gill was the aggressor out of the two. With the help of his clean strikes, GT reached the 50-run mark in six overs. At the end of six overs, GT was 50/0, with Saha (18*) and Gill (30*) unbeaten.

GT's 54-run opening stand was broken by Piyush Chawla. The spinner trapped Saha for 18 off 16 balls. GT was 54/1 in 6.2 overs.

Following this, Sai Sudarshan was next up on the crease.

Gill continued his fine form, bringing up his fifth half-century of IPL 2023, in just 32 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and two sixes.

GT reached the 100-run mark in 11.1 overs.

In the next over, Chawla was also smashed for 20 runs, including two sixes and a four by Gill.

Gill brought up his third IPL century in just 49 balls, consisting of four boundaries and eight sixes.

GT crossed the 150-run mark in 14.3 overs as Gill continued his onslaught with two sixes and a four in the 15th over.

Sudarshan and Gill brought up their century stand in 49 balls.

In the next over, Gill-Sudarshan continued the assault, smashing Jordan for 17 runs.

The 138-run stand between Gill-Sudarshan ended as Tim David caught Gill near the ropes. Madhwal got his first wicket. Gill departed for 129 off 60 balls, consisting of seven fours and ten sixes. GT was at 192/2 in 16.5 overs.

GT crossed the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs.

In the final over, Sai retired out and Rashid Khan was brought in. GT ended their innings at 233/3, with skipper Hardik Pandya (28* in 13 balls) and Rashid (5*) unbeaten.

Chawla and Madhwal got a wicket each for MI.

