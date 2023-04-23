Hardik in every team huddle said Gujarat Titans are winning this match: Mohit Sharma after win over LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 : After sealing the win for Gujarat Titans in the last over by taking a sensational four-wicket haul, bowler Mohit Sharma said that his skipper Hardik Pandya always had the belief that they can win the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

"The best thing I saw throughout the game was the belief the team had inside... Hardik in every team huddle said we are winning this match; you need to do our job. Same Ashu paa (Ashish Nehra) said to the team," Mohit said in a video posted by IPL's Twitter handle.

The medium pacer credited team management for creating an atmosphere of confidence by speaking one-on-one to every player in the team.

"The credit goes to you (Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket of GT) all, the way you have created the atmosphere and the confidence you give by speaking to each individual about the game. Your one-on-one talks clear many things and help a lot," Mohit added.

He defended 12 runs in the final over to clinch the victory for GT in a thrilling low-run-scoring chase. He picked up two consecutive wickets in the first three balls to turn the tides in favour of GT. Set batter and LSG skipper KL Rahul became his first victim and on the very next ball, he claimed the wicket of dangerous Marcus Stoinis. Even after producing a dream performance, Mohit ruled it out as nothing special.

Mohit believed that the all-round performance of GT bowler has provided the win. Trio Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Jayant Yadav delivered some tight bowling spells to build pressure on the opposition.

"We can only win defending short total if every bowler of the team to performs their best. The 14th and 15th overs by the spinner brought us back into the game. The bowling by Rashid (Khan), Noor (Ahmad) and Jayant (Yadav) gave us the match in the last to win," Mohit concluded.

Coming to the match, GT put on a respectable total of 135/6 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Knocks from Wriddhiman Saha (47 in 37 balls with six fours) and skipper Hardik Pandya (66 in 50 balls with two fours and four sixes) helped their side reach a modest total.

Krunal Pandya was the leading bowler for LSG, with a spell of 2/16 in four overs. Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in his three overs. Naveen-ul and Amit took a wicket each.

In the chase of 136 runs, Kyle Mayers (24) and KL were taking the side in the right direction with a 55-run opening stand. However, LSG batters lost their path and wickets in the final five overs, failing to get their 30 runs in these overs. With four wickets falling in the last over on four successive balls, including two run-outs, LSG ended at 128/7 in their 20 overs, seven runs short of the target.

Noor Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for GT in their seven-run win, taking 2/18 in his four overs. Mohit Sharma took 2/17 in his three overs. Rashid Khan also got one wicket.

Mohit Sharma was given the 'Man of the Match' for holding his nerves to deliver an incredible final over.

Brief Scores: GT: 135/6 (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47, Krunal Pandya 2/16) won against LSG: 128/7 (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayers 24, Noor Ahmed 2/18).

