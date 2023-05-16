"He is a great player," Former basketball player Ray Allen lauds Suryakumar Yadav

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Former professional basketball player Ray Allen is now following Suryakumar Yadav more after witnessing his unbeaten knock of 103(49)* against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, May 12.

Allen was present among the audience at the Wankhede Stadium witnessing one of the greatest high-scoring competitions of this season. Surya stole the limelight with a stunning display with the bat. He scored boundaries all over the field and after witnessing the spectacle in front of his eyes Allen hailed Sky as a 'great player'.

While speaking tohe said, "Well, I am going to follow Sky now more as I move on from here. So he is more on my radar. He hit the century mark and was just kind of watching it seeing him, he is a great player by league standards and he showed it that night."

"It was eye-opening I enjoyed the experience it informed me more about cricket so when I see it on TV when I am at home I will watch it more than I would have otherwise now that I have a greater understanding of it."

Last week Surya completed 3000 runs in the IPL. The 32-year-old batter reached this milestone in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium.

In the match, Suryakumar Yadav was at his swashbuckling best. He scored 83 runs in just 35 balls consisting of seven fours and six sixes. His knock guided MI to a six-wicket win in a run-chase of 200.

In his IPL career, Suryakumar has scored 3123 runs at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of 142.99. His bat has yielded 20 half-centuries, with his best score being 83.

Suryakumar's most successful season was in 2018. That season, he scored 512 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 133.33. He scored four half-centuries that season, with the best score of 72.

