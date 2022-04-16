Mumbai Indians have lost their first five matches and their path to be back in reckoning for play-offs has become a tall ask since they would need to win at least eight of the remaining nine games. In a bold gamble at the IPL mega auction, MI think-tank spent 15 crores on Ishan Kishan which exhausted half their purse. Now, Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson believes that Mumbai Indians have wasted 15.25 crore on Ishan Kishan at the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, he said Ishan Kishan is a talented cricketer, but MI spending such a whopping amount on Ishan is the reason they compromised on the overall quality of the team, according to Watson.

Ahead of the auction, Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.In a conversation on” The Grade Cricketer”, Watson stated, “It hasn’t surprised me that MI are at the bottom of the table because they had a shocking auction. Spending so much money on Ishan Kishan… He is a very talented and skillful player, but he’s not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on. And then, going for Jofra Archer, not knowing whether he is going to come back in. He hasn’t played cricket for quite a while. They have got quite a few holes in the team.”Mumbai started their IPL 2022 campaign with a four-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Subsequently, they got defeated by Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Presently, MI are at rock bottom in the IPL points table. Mumbai today will face Lucknow in their sixth game of the season in Mumbai.

