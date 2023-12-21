"He showed his desire to go": Ashish Nehra on Hardik Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra admitted that it will be tough to replace a multi-faceted player like Hardik Pandya. While Mumbai Indians have elaborated on their stance of transition and looking towards the future and why the change was necessary, Gujarat Titans management spoke for the first time on the trade.GT head coach Ashish Nehra gave his first reaction on the trade on the sidelines of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. Nehra admitted that replacing a player like Hardik was difficult for them but they tried their best. Since Hardik wanted to go back to MI, Nehra said that they let him as they wanted him to be happy.

"Hardik Pandya has not gone back to a team that has caused a huge surprise. He played for that team for so many years, he showed his desire to go back there. Our management's nature is such that, we think if a player wants to go there, right. He should be happy and that's why he has gone there again. Replacing someone like Hardik Pandya is difficult, but we tried our best," Ashish Nehra told JIoCinema.GT added the likes of Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and Indian big-hitter Shahrukh Khan to plug that hole but Nehra still admitted that it is difficult to stitch the gap given Hardik's ability, talent and experience."Having the size of 25 members is a luxury. We got a great all-rounder like Omarzai, we also got Shahrukh Khan. But it will be difficult to make up for somebody like Hardik who has that much talent and that much experience. It is what it is. With the resources we have, we will try and do our best," Nehra added.

With the likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami in the side, GT will aim for another playoff finish and go all the way after two back-to-ball finals.The former India pacer said the franchise will back Gill irrespective of the results in the next edition of the IPL."We believe in him. That is why we made him captain. I am not someone who will always go by results. Yes, results are important but when you come to captaincy you have to look at other things also. We are confident that Gill is the right person (for captaincy)," Nehra added. The Titans battled intensely in the auction room to buy Mitchell Starc before Kolkata Knight Riders purchased the Australian pacer for a record Rs 24.75 crore. Nehra wasn't surprised at the big paycheck which Starc attracted. "There is nothing like being overpriced in the IPL. Everybody knows what Starc can do. He is a proven player. We needed a fast bowler and every team had different strategies. We have to be satisfied with what we have. For a bowler like Starc, I don't think that is a surprise," he said.



