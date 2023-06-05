His presence around team has definitely changed after being part of IPL: Nathan Lyon on Cameron Green ahead of WTC final against India

London [UK], June 5 : Australia's star spinner Nathan Lyon hailed all-rounder Cameron Green's improvement, which has been accelerated by a solid performance in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Australia and India are set to square off in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ovals in London starting from June 7.

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) acquired the services of Green for a staggering sum of Rs17.5 crore. The all-rounder amassed 452 runs at a strike rate of 160.28 in his maiden IPL stint.

"His presence around the team has definitely changed after being a part of that IPL and after scoring that hundred in Ahmedabad. He's growing in confidence and being himself more, coming out of his shell a little bit more around the team," Nathan Lyon told cricket.com.au.

"I think that just comes from being able to hang in there and play the IPL and be around the likes of (Mumbai and India Test captain) Rohit Sharma and these guys to learn off them," he added.

Green's progress in international cricket has continued with good subcontinent red-ball tours, which has all but earned him a berth in the Test playing XI's middle order.

He's had a lot of success on Australia's bouncy pitches. On his first trip to England, he will confront a new obstacle with the longer-lasting Duke's ball, which aids swing.

"Normally when I bowl in Australia, it's not doing too much so I'm pretty excited that there's something I can use over here. A few of the guys talk about it swinging a bit too much - so (I'm) just getting the skillsets up with the wobble seam and just playing around with all that," Green said.

Updated Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

Standby players: Mitch Marsh and Matthew Renshaw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor