Hospital issues health update on Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President in stable condition says doctors

Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital of Kolkata has issued a health update on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the third consecutive day after the former Indian skipper tested positive for COVID-19 on December 27.A press statement from Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata on said that he received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy and is currently hemodynamically stable. "On the third day of admission, Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains hemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air. He slept well last night and had his breakfast and lunch."

"The medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda is keeping a close watch on his health status." Dr Basu was further quoted as saying in the report. As per reports citing his family sources, there’s no reason to be concerned as the batting legend got himself admitted after doctor’s advise so as to avoid isolating at home. This is the third time that Ganguly has been hospitalised this year after January when he was admitted twice after complaining of chest discomfort. Ganguly had actually suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty. 20 days later, Ganguly had a similar chest pain, leading to the second round of angioplasty on January 28. During the process, two stents were placed in two arteries. Dada resumed work in March and also got himself fully vaccinated against Covid-19.His elder brother Snehasish, Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary, also contracted coronavirus earlier this year.

