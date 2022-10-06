Huge blow for SA as Dwaine Pretorius ruled out due to fractured thumb

South Africa have been handed a huge blow in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia as star all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the tournament. Pretorius who was injured in the build-up to the T20I series against India will now miss the showpiece tournament in down under in Australia. There is no word yet from Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Pretorius’ replacement.

This is South Africa's second injury blow ahead of the T20 World Cup after Rassie Van Dur Senwith a broken finger. Van der Dussen sustained the injury during the second Test against England in Manchester and is expected to return to fitness for the Tests against Australia in December.Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa at the World Cup