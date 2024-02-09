“I Don’t Know What Magic His Wife Has Done on Him”: Ravindra Jadeja’s Father Alleges Strained Relation With Son

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is amidst a familial conflict following his father's disclosure of strained relations with both his son and Rivaba Jadeja, the cricketer's spouse. The couple tied the knot in 2016, with Rivaba, a mechanical engineer, and now they have a daughter. Jadeja’s father alleged that his relationship with the all-rounder started taking a turn for the worse after they got married.Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don't call them, and they don't call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage. I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don't get to see him. I don't know what magic his wife has done on him," Jadeja’s father said in an interview with Divya Bhaskar."I have some land in my village. I manage my expenses from the ₹20,000 pension of my wife. I live alone in a 2BHK flat. I have a house-help who cooks for me. I am living my life on my own terms. Even in my 2BHK flat, there is still a separate room for Ravindra.

We have worked very hard to make Ravindra a cricketer. I used to carry 20-litre milk cans on my shoulder to earn money. I have even worked as a watchman. We come from a humble background. His sister has done even more than me. She took care of him as a mother. However, he hasn't kept any relations with his sister either,” his father added."He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn't gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case. Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want a family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate,” Jadeja’s father added. "I don't want to hide anything. We haven't even seen the face of our granddaughter in five years. Ravindra's in-laws manage everything. They interfere in everything. They are making merry now because they have got a bank," Jadeja’s father added. Notably, Rivaba Jadeja is a BJP MLA from Jamnagar, and on the other hand, the elder sister of the cricketer, Naina is a member of the Congress party. Jadeja missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in the series opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.