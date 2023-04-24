Ian Harvey replaces Wasim Jaffer as assistant coach of Bangladesh U-19 team

Australian Ian Harvey will replace Wasim Jaffer as the Bangladesh Under-19 assistant coach for the upcoming home series against Pakistan.The former Australian all-rounder will arrive in Dhaka on June 23 for one month to help his compatriot Stuart Law as they prepare to take on their Pakistan counterpart for a one-match Youth Test along with five one-day games and a Twenty20.The tourists will arrive in Dhaka on April 26 and the four-day game slated at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from April 30 to May 3. Following the longer version game the two teams will play two YODIs on May 6 and 8 respectively at ZACS in Chattogram.

The remaining three YODIS will be held at the Shaheed Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on May 11, 13 and 15 respectively while series concluding lone T20 game will be played at the same venue on May 17Jaffer, the current deputy to head coach Stuart Law in the Under-19 set-up, is currently busy as batting coach of Punjab Kings in the ongoing the Indian Premier League."We have appointed Harvey as assistant coach of our Under-19 squad considering we don't have Wasim Jaffer due to IPL," AEM Kawsar, BCB's game development manager, confirmed Cricbuzz on Saturday."Harvey will work in the home series against Pakistan while expected to be part of skill camp as well," he said.BCB initially appointed Nick Pothas as the U-19 assistant coach after the departure of Jaffer and the South African fulfilled the duty during the recent tour of UAE to play a tri-series comprising Afghanistan and Sri Lanka along with a four-day game against Afghanistan.