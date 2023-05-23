ICC announces schedule for World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, to be played from June 18 to July 9

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, May 23, announced the schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023 Qualifiers to be played from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe. 10 teams have been divided into two groups.Group A consists of the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and the United States of America (USA). Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) form Group B.Four venues; Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, Queen’s Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club will host the matches. 20 matches will take place in the group stage followed by the Super 6 stage. The top two teams in the Super 6 will play in the final and also qualify for the main event to be played later this year in India.Two-time champions West Indies will start their campaign against the USA on June 18. 1996 world champions Sri Lanka are scheduled to face the UAE in their first match of the Qualifiers on June 19.
Hosts Zimbabwe will feature on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club against Nepal, who are aiming to qualify for the Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time. Two-time Men’s Cricket World Cup champions West Indies will also be in action on 18 June against neighbours USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.Group B commences on 19 June in Bulawayo with 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka facing the UAE at Queen’s Sports Club, while in the other match at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Ireland will face off against Oman.The Netherlands will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on 20 June at Harare Sports Club, while Scotland face rivals Ireland in Bulawayo on 21 June at Queens Sports Club. The Super Six stage will commence on 29 June, while the bottom two teams from each group will compete in the Playoff.For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards.The Qualifier is the culmination of four years of hard-fought competition that brings together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men’s CWC Super League, three automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 and two teams who gained entry from the ICC Men’s CWC Qualifier Play-off.
Schedule
Sunday, 18 June
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 19 June
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday, 20 June
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 21 June
Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 22 June
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 23 June
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, 24 June
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, 25 June
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, 26 June
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, 27 June
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 29 June
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club
Friday, 30 June
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, 1 July
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 3 July
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, 4 July
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 5 July
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, 6 July
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 07 July
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 09 July
Final, Harare Sports Club