ICC announces schedule for World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, to be played from June 18 to July 9

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, May 23, announced the schedule for the upcoming World Cup 2023 Qualifiers to be played from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe. 10 teams have been divided into two groups.Group A consists of the West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and the United States of America (USA). Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) form Group B.Four venues; Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, Queen’s Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club will host the matches. 20 matches will take place in the group stage followed by the Super 6 stage. The top two teams in the Super 6 will play in the final and also qualify for the main event to be played later this year in India.Two-time champions West Indies will start their campaign against the USA on June 18. 1996 world champions Sri Lanka are scheduled to face the UAE in their first match of the Qualifiers on June 19.

Hosts Zimbabwe will feature on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club against Nepal, who are aiming to qualify for the Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time. Two-time Men’s Cricket World Cup champions West Indies will also be in action on 18 June against neighbours USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.Group B commences on 19 June in Bulawayo with 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka facing the UAE at Queen’s Sports Club, while in the other match at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Ireland will face off against Oman.The Netherlands will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on 20 June at Harare Sports Club, while Scotland face rivals Ireland in Bulawayo on 21 June at Queens Sports Club. The Super Six stage will commence on 29 June, while the bottom two teams from each group will compete in the Playoff.For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards.The Qualifier is the culmination of four years of hard-fought competition that brings together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men’s CWC Super League, three automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men’s CWC League 2 and two teams who gained entry from the ICC Men’s CWC Qualifier Play-off.

Schedule

Sunday, 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club

Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club