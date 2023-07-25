ICC bans Harmanpreet Kaur for two games for Dhaka outburst

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 25 July announced that Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches. The action has been taken after two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during third ODI against Bangladesh. A fine has also been imposed.

The incidents occurred during the third match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.The first incident occurred specifically when Kaur expressed frustration after her dismissal by hitting the wickets with her bat after she was adjudged caught at slip off spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over of India's innings.Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. The 34-year-old criticised the umpires in the post-match chat before disrespecting the Bangladesh players during the photo session with the trophy. In a video that went viral a day after the match, the India captain can clearly be seen calling the umpires to join in as well, implying them to be part of the Bangladesh team. Insulted at the act, Nigar Sultan, Bangladesh skipper, urged her players to walk away from the session.