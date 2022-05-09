ICC Player of the Month: Keshav Maharaj, Alyssa Healy claim awards for April 2022

Australia superstar Alyssa Healy and South Africa spin wizard Keshav Maharaj have been voted as the ICC Women's and Men's Players of the Month for April 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the players of the month for April 2022.

Healy was selected the standout female player in April following her match-winning innings of 170 in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final in Christchurch, setting a record for the highest score ever made in any World Cup Final in the process.

Tormenting England's bowlers from the outset and scoring at a strike rate of 123.18, her blistering showcase at the crease steered Australia to a formidable total of 356 for 5, and with England falling short in reply, helped her side claim their seventh ODI crown.

In being selected the ICC Player of the Month for April, Healy becomes the second female to win the accolade on two separate occasions after securing her first award back in April 2021. Healy was selected ahead of fellow nominees Janet Mbabazi (Uganda) and Nat Sciver (England).

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj is named the ICC Men's Player of the Month after enjoying a prolific spell with the ball during their recent ICC World Test Championship series victory over Bangladesh on home soil.

The spinner proved a constant threat to the tourists, taking 16 wickets at an average of 12.12, celebrating two seven-wicket hauls in the second innings of both Tests. His wickets were significant catalysts for his side's 2-0 series triumph, winning comfortably on both occasions - by 220 runs in Durban, and 332 runs in Gqeberha.

In securing this month's award, Maharaj overcomes fellow nominees in compatriot Simon Harmer - with whom Maharaj shared lengthy spells in tandem on their way to victory - and Jatinder Singh (Oman).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor