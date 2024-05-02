ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Anthem Song ‘Out of this World’ by Sean Paul and Kes Released (Watch Video)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full anthem song ‘Out of this World’ for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to kick off on June 1, 2024, in the West Indies and the USA, which will feature 20 teams across 55 matches.

Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes collaborated on the anthem. The release of the official anthem sets the tone and excitement for T20I cricket.

T20 World Cup 2024 Anthem Song ‘Out of this World’ Out

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Anthem from @duttypaul & @Kestheband is here - and it’s Out Of This World! 🌎 🏏



See if you can spot some of their friends joining the party @usainbolt, @stafanie07, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, @henrygayle 🤩#T20WorldCup | #OutOfThisWorldpic.twitter.com/jzsCY1GRqa — ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2024

The anthem song was produced by Michael "Tano" Montano, the mix of a fusion of Caribbean rhythms and international flair, accompanied by a star-studded music video.

This music video features appearances by some of the biggest names in sports, including eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, West Indies cricket icons Chris Gayle, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, and Stafanie Taylor, USA bowler Ali Khan, and India's star cricketer Virat Kohli.