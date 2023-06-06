ICC to shift T20 World Cup 2024 to England from USA and West Indies

The T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA could well be shifted to a new venue due to the under-preparedness in the latter country. The current infrastructure in the USA which is not yet ready for the marquee event is forcing the ICC (International Cricket Council) to reconsider their options.

With only 12 months left in the tournament, the USA need to meet the required standards of infrastructure set by ICC to host the tournament which at the moment feels like an uphill task. According to reports, ICC could possibly request England to host the mega event as England, Ireland, and Scotland were given the hosting rights of the 2030 T20 World Cup as per a November 2021 ICC release. According to reports, it’s possible that England is most likely to be requested to do a swap with West Indies and the USA since cricket comes to a standstill in June in most parts of the world. ICC is pondering over the idea to host the 2024 edition in England, Ireland, and Scotland and then give the hosting rights back to West Indies and the USA for 2030. This will allow enough time for the USA to be ready for hosting the major ICC event.