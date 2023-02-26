ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final match officials announced

ICC Women's T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday and for this match Kim Cotton will be overlooking closely as the match official. She has been named one of the two on-field umpires officiating the encounter between South Africa and Australia.

She will be officiating the T20 World Cup final for the second consecutive time.

Jamaican cricket umpire Jacqueline Williams will join hailing from New Zealand Kim Cotton. Cotton was a part of the epic encounter between India's Women's team and Australia's women's team. On the other hand, Williams was a part of South Africa's six-run win against England. This victory marks South Africa's first-ever ICC World Cup final.

The on-field duo will be joined by TV Umpire Suzanne Redfern, who executed the same role in the first semi-final match of India against Australia. Nimali Perera will be officiating as the fourth umpire of this match. At the same time, GS Laxmi will be the match referee in the final, as per a press release from ICC.

Australian Women's team are unbeaten in this tournament and favourites to lift the trophy with the hosts coming in as the underdogs.

The South African squad for the final is Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Australia's squad for the final is Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

ICC T20 World Cup final will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday at 6:30 pm IST.

( With inputs from ANI )

