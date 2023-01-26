ILT20: Focus is on winning the next few games, says MI Emirates pacer Zahoor Khan

Abu Dhabi, Jan 26 Ahead of the game against table toppers Gulf Giants, MI Emirates pacer Zahoor Khan has said that the team is focusing on winning the next few games in the ongoing ILT20.

Exuding confidence on the side, Zahoor emphasised that the team will make an extra effort to win the next game against Gulf Giants on Friday and take the confidence into the other four remaining games as they expect to stay in the race for the top-two in the table.

"We need to win most of our next five games to stay in the top two. Tomorrow's match will be very crucial and if we manage to win that we'll gain a lot of confidence going forward," the pacer said on the eve of the game.

The 33-year-old, who has chipped in with valuable contributions with the ball, isn't worried about the opposition's reputation, and said that he is happy at the pace MI Emirates are performing.

"They are a top team, but our team's performance is also going great. The best part about our team is all our main players are in great form, so the focus is fully on winning the next game," Zahoor said.

"We will make an extra effort to win the next few games, it will also help us build momentum and can take forward the confidence into the next match," he added.

Placed 3rd in the table, MI Emirates lost a couple of games after a brilliant start and is expected to bounce back hard when they take the ground after a short breather. MI Emirates will be playing their first match of the tournament in Dubai and Zahoor has played on those tracks throughout his career.

"It will be our first match in Dubai, but the venue doesn't make much of a difference when you're playing professional cricket. It's all about how you perform as a team," the UAE pacer said.

