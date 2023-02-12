I'm sure KL Rahul will be backed for the Test match in Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, Feb 12 Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has backed under fire opener KL Rahul to be in the hosts playing eleven for the second Test against Australia, starting from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, citing his performance in the last 1-2 years.

Rahul was dismissed for a laborious 20 off 71 balls in the first innings of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. He last brought up a fifty against South Africa at Johannesburg in January 2022, and since then, his highest score in the last eight Test innings is 23.

"I feel the way he has batted in the last 1-2 years, he performed well. I feel he should be given one more chance. I'm sure he will be backed for the Test match in Delhi. After that you can give it a thought because you have an in-form batter ready to replace him, Shubman Gill," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Agreeing with Gavaskar's views, former India cricketer Madan Lal stated that Rahul, the designated vice-captain in the side, should get at least one more chance. "He should definitely get a chance. Even when Vikram Rathour had come to the press conference, he had reminded that he scored a century in South Africa."

"He does have the ability but he has been out of form lately…scoring against Australia is a big challenge in itself and getting those runs gives a morale boost. But he can be stuck here. However, based on his ability, he should get another chance."

In the post-match press conference after day two's play on Friday, Rathour, India's batting coach, had said he didn't think about questioning Rahul's place in the Test team. "I won't be able to comment on that. To be fair to KL, the past 10 Tests that he has played he (Rahul) has scored a couple of hundreds and a couple of fifties. He has a hundred in South Africa, he has a hundred in England and also has a couple of fifties. I don't think we are there."

With a 1-0 lead in the four-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India and Australia will play the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from February 17.

