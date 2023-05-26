In next few years, Sai Sudharsan will be key player for India: Rashid Khan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 : Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan feels top-order batter Sai Sudharsan will be a key player for Team India in future.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

"Sai Sudharsan is an unbelievable player!" Rashid Khan said in Gujarat Titans weekly podcast.

"He's going to be a very, very handy player, not just for Gujarat Titans, but for Team India in the future. According to me, whatever I have seen of him, it's not just the way he's played this year, even last year from Day 1, from the time we first saw him in the nets, the way he's batting, the way he's batting, his mindset his preparation, his hard work, he is different. In the next few years, Sai Sudharsan will be a key player for Team India," he added.

The talented youngster showed his talent whenever he got a chance and has done a fine job with the bat for the defending champions. Sudharsan has smashed 223 runs in six innings, including two half-centuries in the tournament so far.

Titans' incredible run of form this season hit a little speed breaker in Chennai, but they will return home with the hope of turning things around. So far in the tournament, Titans have faced Mumbai Indians twice, home and away, with the honours being shared.

Titans have been in stellar form with the bat barring the last match, especially Shubman Gill, who is within touching distance of the Orange Cap for this edition. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami have accounted for over 50 wickets between themselves, while Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma have been equally pivotal in the bowling attack, especially in the middle overs.

Mumbai Indians registered a thumping win against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai to book their berth in Qualifier 2. Their batting department has been in good form and in the last couple of matches, they have bowled well in the slog overs.

