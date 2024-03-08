Ind v Eng: India's Dominant Batting Display Puts Them in Command Against England in Dharamsala Test

ndia continued its dominant display against England on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test in Dharamshala. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma stole the show with centuries, while Sarfaraz Khan and debutant Devdutt Padikkal contributed with fifties, propelling India to a commanding position.

Despite England picking up early wickets, India seized control of the game. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma led the charge, both reaching their centuries. Rohit Sharma's century marked his 48th in international cricket, equalling the legendary Rahul Dravid's record.

Sarfaraz Khan continued his impressive form with his third fifty in the series, although he fell to the first ball after tea. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal impressed with a well-deserved Test fifty.

However, not all Indian batsmen found success, as veteran Ravichandran Ashwin disappointed with a duck on his 100th Test appearance.

England's bowling effort was led by Shoaib Bashir, who claimed a four-wicket haul to trigger a collapse in India's lower order. Ben Stokes made a successful return to bowling, dismissing Rohit Sharma on his very first ball.

Towards the end of the day, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah showcased resilience, forging a crucial partnership as India extended their lead against England. At stumps on Day 2, India stood at 473/8, boasting a commanding lead of 255 runs.

India's strong performance puts them in a formidable position going into Day 3, while England faces an uphill battle to stage a comeback in the match.