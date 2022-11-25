IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Was very important to get timing right with power, says Washington Sundar

Auckland, Nov 25 India's off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar stated it was very important for him to get his timing right along with the power in shots to get runs with the bat in the lower-order.

On Friday in the ODI series opener against New Zealand at Eden Park, Sundar came out firing on all cylinders to apply finishing touches for India with an unbeaten blitz of 37 off 16 balls, smacking three fours and as many sixes to take India to 307/6 as 96 runs came off the last 10 overs for the visitors.

"It's very important for me to get my timing right with the power as well. That was something I've worked on and I'm very happy today," said Sundar in a chat with broadcasters.

Washington brought out some crisp strokeplay and even scooped off the fast bowlers in his jaw-dropping cameo which could prove to be game-changing. "All the work that I've put in I think has really worked today. It was great to get some runs, especially at that strike rate. I feel very happy," he added.

Asked if he had planned on leading an onslaught on the bowlers in the death overs, Sundar commented, "There are some programs that need to be done before the bowler starts his run-up.

"But I must let my instincts go through and not really be too programmed even after bowlers run up. I just sort of planned myself, waited for the ball, saw the ball properly, and let my instincts get through."

In India's innings, Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 off 76 balls while captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill struck 72 and 50 respectively in their fourth hundred-plus stand as an opening pair this year to propel India to a challenging total.

