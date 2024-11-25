IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 1st Test, Day 4 Tea Break: India Close In on Big Victory At Perth As Australia Struggle at 227/8

India tightened their grip on the first Test at Perth Stadium as Australia stumbled to 227/8 by tea on day four, chasing an imposing target of 534. The Indian bowlers dominated the session, picking up three crucial wickets. With only two wickets remaining, India are on the brink of securing a commanding win.



Chasing a daunting 534. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, with 3 wickets. Khawaja fell to a mistimed pull off Siraj, caught by Rishabh Pant, who also took a sharp catch to dismiss Smith after a gritty 62-run stand with Travis Head. Head offered scoring a fighting half century with good assistance from Mitchell Marsh. Till the eighth wicket off the last ball of the session, it was an even session for the two teams with Australia scoring 123 runs in it in just 23.4 overs. But the wicket of Starc made it three wickets in the period for India.

The visitors now need just two more wickets to register a big win and take a 1-0 lead in the series.Alex Carey is delaying the inevitable in the middle. Not only is he keeping the Indian attack at bay, they is scoring runs quite freely at the moment with 30 crucial runs. The hosts are on the cusp of a big defeat as they need 307 runs more to win. For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Reddy, and Washington Sundar took wickets in this session