Washington Sundar Sold to GT (Gujarat Titans) for INR 3.20 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Published: November 25, 2024 03:51 PM

India allrounder Washington Sundar has been sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 3.20 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 25-year-old, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, was secured after a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants.

Sundar made his IPL debut in 2017 with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and impressed with his allround performances, taking 8 wickets in 11 matches. He later played for Royal Challengers Bangalore before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022. Sundar’s consistent bowling and fielding skills make him a valuable asset for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season.

 

Tags :IPL 2025 Mega AuctionWashington SundarIPL 2025Gujarat TitansCricket News