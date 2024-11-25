Washington Sundar Sold to GT (Gujarat Titans) for INR 3.20 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

India allrounder Washington Sundar has been sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 3.20 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 25-year-old, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, was secured after a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants.

Sundar made his IPL debut in 2017 with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant and impressed with his allround performances, taking 8 wickets in 11 matches. He later played for Royal Challengers Bangalore before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022. Sundar’s consistent bowling and fielding skills make him a valuable asset for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season.