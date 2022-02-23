IND v SL: Have a lot of challenges to look forward to now, says Rohit Sharma

Lucknow, Feb 23 India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said becoming the skipper of India across all formats has meant that he has got many challenges to look forward to.

On Saturday, with Sharma named as the Test captain of India in two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, it meant that the 34-year-old taking over the captaincy mantle from Virat Kohli was completed.

"It's a huge honour and a great feeling to be captaining India in all three forms. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to now. Once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team. We have got a solid bunch of guys and looking forward to lead them on the park and see what we can create on the field," said Sharma in a virtual press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor