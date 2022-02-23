IND v SL: Rohit Sharma wishes for quick recovery of injured Suryakumar

Lucknow, Feb 23 India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday wished for a quick recovery of injured batter Suryakumar Yadav. A couple of hours before Sharma's virtual press conference ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka starting from Thursday, Yadav along with pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the series due to hairline fracture on hand and right quadriceps injury, respectively.

"Surya's injury is obviously a setback. He was in great form as we saw in the last series and he was the man of the series. But there are so many guys waiting for an opportunity and more than happy for them to come and fill in. At the same time, I am little sad for Surya because he was in such great form and wanted to carry on his great form further," said Sharma.

In the recent T20I series against the West Indies, Yadav had scores of 34 not out, 8 and 65 to be the highest run-getter in the three matches and propel India in winning the series 3-0.

In the ODI series against the same opposition with the same scoreline, Yadav had scores of 34 not out, 64 and 6. Also, Yadav has jumped 35 spots to No.21 in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

"But injuries, you can't really help. A freak injury, he was standing in the slips, got hit on his thumb and you can't control these things. It happens but I wish him a quick recovery and he comes back soon. But a lot of guys are there in the team, waiting for the opportunity. I will be really happy for them to come in and get the job done for the team," added Sharma.

Yadav and Chahar will now head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries.

