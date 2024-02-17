India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3: IND 44/1 at Tea, Lead by 170 Runs

The third Test between India and England is underway at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. As the third day's play progresses, England had scored 207 runs, losing two wickets in 35 overs by the end of the second day's play. Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Consequently, Team India posted a total of 445 runs in 130.5 overs during their first innings.

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with the highest individual score of 131 runs. England's Mark Wood claimed four wickets. In response, England managed to score 319 runs in 71.1 overs in their first innings. Team India secured a lead of 126 runs. Ben Duckett top-scored for England with 153 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was the key performer for Team India with four wickets. In their second innings, Team India scored 44 runs for the loss of one wicket in 16 overs by the tea break. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 19 runs, while Shubman Gill added 5 runs.