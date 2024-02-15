IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Fourth Test Century in Rajkot

India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a stunning comeback, securing his fourth Test century and second consecutive ton on his home ground at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot against England on Thursday. After being sidelined due to a hamstring injury in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Jadeja rejoined the XI and forged a crucial 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Rohit Sharma. This partnership was instrumental in rescuing India from a challenging position at 33 for three.

Facing probing spells from England seamers James Anderson and Mark Wood, the 35-year-old Jadeja reached his half-century off 97 deliveries while Rohit achieved his 11th Test hundred. Following Rohit's dismissal for 131, Jadeja continued his dominance, this time partnering with debutant Sarfaraz Khan. Although he was stranded in the nineties for over 12 overs, Jadeja eventually reached his hundred off 198 deliveries, comprising seven fours and two sixes.

Interestingly, this century marked Jadeja's first Test ton since his 104 against the same opposition in Birmingham in July 2022. His maiden Test hundred occurred in the previous Test innings in Rajkot in 2018 against the West Indies when he struck 104 off 194 deliveries, contributing to India's victory with an innings and a 272-run margin.

Known for his impressive performances at his home venue, Jadeja has accumulated over 1500 First-Class runs at the Niranjan Shah Stadium with a 100-plus average. His highest First-Class score of 331 was achieved at this venue in the 2012-13 season of the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. In his debut Test appearance at the ground in 2016, Jadeja registered an unbeaten 32 in the second innings, helping India secure a draw against England.

Jadeja's highest Test score, an unbeaten 175, came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in early 2022. In addition to his batting prowess, the southpaw also completed 7000 runs in First-Class cricket during his knock and is on the brink of achieving the milestone of 500 wickets in the format. Jadeja's stellar performance continues to play a significant role in India's dominance in the ongoing series against England.