IND Vs ENG: Jadeja & Ashwin Take 3 Wickets as England Bundle Out for 246

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravindran Ashwin scalped three wickets each to bowl out England for 240 in the first IND vs ENG Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.England captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and chosen to bat first in Hyderabad. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley came out as aggressive as ever as they smashed Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj all around the ground in the first 10 overs.

However, India came roaring into the game once the spinners came on. Ravichandran Ashwin drew first blood in the 12th over by dismissing Duckett. Jadeja then got the wicket of Ollie Pope and that brought Joe Root in. Root had a close call off the second ball he faced off Jadeja, with India unsuccessfully trying to overturn an LBW appeal that didn't go their way. Crawley fell soon thereafter but Root and Bairstow then steadied the ship for England.Both batters fell soon after the start of the second session..KL Rahul will take Virat Kohli's place at No.4..India are yet to lose a series at home since 2012/13England are yet to lose a series since Ben Stokes took over as Test captain and Brendon McCullum as head coach