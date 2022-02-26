Ind vs SL: Will look to do same thing in 2nd T20I, says Ishan Kishan

India batter Ishan Kishan said the hosts will look to replicate the first T20I performance in the second match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

India had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

"Feeling very good to be here and be part of the team and performing well as a youngster when we get the opportunity. We will look to do the same thing today as well," said Kishan ahead of the toss.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I here in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan said the wicket looks dry but the pitch is pretty fine. "Wicket looks pretty dry. There might be some moisture, but looks pretty fine," said the batter.

Speaking about his last knock, Ishan Kishan said, "I think as a batter I was just looking to watch the ball and play my shots. Even when I got out on 89 I was not thinking I missed my hundred. Just wanted to score a few more runs for my team."

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

( With inputs from ANI )

