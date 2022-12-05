India not scoring 70-80 runs more is the reason why they lost: Sunil Gavaskar

Dhaka, Dec 5 Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar believes the Rohit Sharma-led side not scoring 70-80 more runs is the chief reason behind them losing the first ODI to Bangladesh by a solitary wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur.

Despite having a line-up where batting resources were available till number nine, India had a disappointing time with the bat on a slow pitch, skittled for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs, barring KL Rahul, who made a fine 73 off 70 balls.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan used his line, length and crease well to pick 5/36 on a tricky pitch for the batters while fast-bowler Ebadot Hossain was consistent in his usage of short balls to scalp 4/47.

Gavaskar also refused to believe that Rahul's dropped catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz when the batter was on 15 in the 43rd over played a decisive role in India's loss. "You can't really say that was it. Because yes, I think that was the last wicket. That should have made the match over."

"But the fact that India scored 186, I think you are going to look at that as well. I think India didn't score 70-80 more runs is the reason why they lost," Gavaskar said to broadcasters Sony Sports Network after the match ended.

India took a wicket on the very first ball in their defence of 186 and triggered a Bangladesh collapse from 128/4 to 136/9 in a span of 26 balls. But Mehidy made an unbeaten 38 and stitched an unbeaten last-wicket stand of 51 off 41 balls with Mustafizur Rahman being ten not out to give Bangladesh a heroic victory.

"The bowlers did wonderfully well, to get themselves in a position where they were 136-9. And then Mehidy Hasan Miraj came, they had a bit of luck with that drop catch, but he played really well. He played sensibly. They took the attack to the opposition and played some bold shots," observed Gavaskar.

He further felt that with the required run-rate not being so high, Bangladesh also made things difficult for themselves by being over-cautious in the middle, before Mehidy and Mustafizur took them over the line with four overs to spare.

"When you are asked to chase less than 4 runs an over. Like Bangladesh were asked to chase, automatically, the pressure comes down. Bangladesh made it difficult for themselves by playing ultra cautiously. That's what got them into trouble."

Bangladesh now have a 1-0 lead in three-match series, with the second match to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

