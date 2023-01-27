India opt to bowl against New Zealand in Ranchi, no place for Shaw

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. India will chase against New Zealand in the first ...

January 27, 2023

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. India will chase against New Zealand in the first T20I of the 3-match series. Kuldeep Yadav makes a comeback into the T20I side on the other hand Yuzvendra Chahal misses out.

Prithvi Shaw despite being in scintillating form hasn’t been selected. The Pandya-Dravid think tank went with tried and tested combination of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Team India have the edge over New Zealand in the Head-to-Head clashes between the two sides in T20I cricket. In 22 T20I matches, India have won 12 and the Black Caps have won 9 times.

