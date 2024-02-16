India vs England: Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin take India past 400

Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin forged crucial partnership for the n eighth wicket to steer India past 400 for seven on day two of the third Test against England on Friday. After the hosts resumed on 326-5, England removed overnight batters Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav early but Ashwin and debutant Jurel kept India on course for a 400-plus total.

England, who will start their first innings 5-0, did not have to wait long for a breakthrough after play resumed at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The five-Test series is poised at 1-1.India lost three wickets early after they opted to bat first in the third Test in Rajkot. But thanks to hundred from Rohit Sharma, the team recovered in time and looked steady at the end of the first session. Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to bat at number 5, looked in great touch too as he constructed a hundred in a beautiful manner. Mark Wood picked up the first two wickets on what is a great surface to bat on.

